Chinese pitcher Gong agrees to deal with Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Chinese pitcher Hai-Cheng Gong has agreed to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 18-year-old right-hander receives a $10,000 signing bonus as part of the deal announced Tuesday.
Gong played for China in this year's World Baseball Classic and made one appearance, allowing a hit and getting a lineout in the eighth inning of a 7-1 first-round loss to Japan in Tokyo on March 10.
He was assigned to the Gulf Coast League Pirates.
