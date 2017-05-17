Collins snaps skid with 2 HRs, Tigers beat Orioles 5-4

DETROIT — Tyler Collins snapped an 0-for-30 skid in style, hitting two home runs for the Detroit Tigers in a 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Collins hit a solo homer in the second inning and a three-run shot in the fifth, giving Detroit's offence a boost while Miguel Cabrera sat out with a sore left side. Michael Fulmer (5-1) wasn't at his best, allowing three earned runs and 10 hits in seven innings, but the Tigers gave him enough support.

Justin Wilson allowed two baserunners in the ninth but retired Adam Jones and Manny Machado for his third save in four chances. Machado struck out to end it when first base umpire C.B. Bucknor ruled he swung at the final pitch. Machado, who had tried to check his swing, slammed his helmet down in frustration after the call.