Greek playoff abandoned after beer can hits PAOK manager

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek league playoff match between Panathinaikos and PAOK has been abandoned after a beer can thrown from the stands hit PAOK coach Vladan Ivic on the head.

Ivic was taken to hospital for treatment after his injury, which followed a brawl involving several players on the pitch in the 54th minute. The match was suspended for over an hour, and then abandoned.

Panathinaikos was 1-0 ahead at the time, after Marcus Berg had scored in the ninth minute.

Earlier, Panionios beat AEK 1-0 with an early goal by Samed Yesil.

Panionios now leads the playoff standings with four points, followed by AEK with three. Panathinaikos and PAOK have two each, but have played a game less.