Greek playoff abandoned after beer can hits PAOK manager
ATHENS, Greece — A Greek league playoff match between Panathinaikos and PAOK has been abandoned after a beer can thrown from the stands hit PAOK coach Vladan Ivic on the head.
Ivic was taken to hospital for treatment after his injury, which followed a brawl involving several players on the pitch in the 54th minute. The match was suspended for over an hour, and then abandoned.
Panathinaikos was 1-0 ahead at the time, after Marcus Berg had scored in the ninth minute.
Earlier, Panionios beat AEK 1-0 with an early goal by Samed Yesil.
Panionios now leads the playoff standings with four points, followed by AEK with three. Panathinaikos and PAOK have two each, but have played a game less.
The playoffs winner will join Greek title winner Olympiakos in Champions League qualifiers.
