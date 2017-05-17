Guay, Osborne-Paradis lead Canada's alpine team into 2017-18 season

CALGARY — World champion Erik Guay and bronze medallist Manny Osborne-Paradis are the headliners of Canada's alpine ski team for next season.

Alpine Canada announced its World Cup alpine and ski cross teams for 2017-18 as well as its developmental squads Wednesday.

Guay of Mont-Tramblant, Que., won super-G gold and downhill silver at the world alpine championships in February while Vancouver's Osborne-Paradis took bronze in super-G.

Dustin Cook of Lac-Sainte-Marie, Que., a super-G silver medallist at the 2015 world championship, is on the World Cup team as are Calgary brothers Erik and Jeffrey Read, the sons of former national team skier Ken Read.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., who was sixth at this year's world championship in the alpine combined event, leads a young women's alpine team into next season.

The ski cross team features reigning Olympic women's ski cross champion Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., and Calgary's Brad Leman, who finished second overall in men's World Cup racing last season.

Olympic silver medallist Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C. and West Vancouver's Georgia Simmerling, who helped Canada win team pursuit track cycling bronze in Rio last summer, give Canada depth in women's ski cross.

Athletes either met Alpine Canada's selection criteria or were named to the team via coaches' discretion.