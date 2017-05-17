Hornets PG Kemba Walker has 'minor' procedure on left knee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets say All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has had a successful minor arthroscopic procedure on his left knee.

The Hornets said Wednesday in a release that the typical recovery time for Walker's procedure is approximately six weeks.

The six-year NBA veteran appeared in 79 games for the Hornets last season for the Hornets, averaging a career-high 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.

He was named the Eastern Conference All-Star team for the first time in his career.

