Huddersfield moves 1 win away from the Premier League
SHEFFIELD, England — Huddersfield is one victory away from a place in England's top division for the first time in 45 years after advancing to the second-tier League Championship playoff final on Wednesday.
The team managed by American coach David Wagner beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-3 in a penalty shootout, after the two-legged semifinal match finished 1-1 on aggregate.
Huddersfield will play Reading in the playoff final at Wembley Stadium on May 29.
Huddersfield, which was the English champion each year from 1924-26, was last in the top flight in 1972, so would be a debutant in the Premier League.
Reading was last in the Premier League in the 2012-13 season.
