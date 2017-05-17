Huddersfield moves 1 win away from the Premier League

SHEFFIELD, England — Huddersfield is one victory away from a place in England's top division for the first time in 45 years after advancing to the second-tier League Championship playoff final on Wednesday.

The team managed by American coach David Wagner beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-3 in a penalty shootout, after the two-legged semifinal match finished 1-1 on aggregate.

Huddersfield will play Reading in the playoff final at Wembley Stadium on May 29.

Huddersfield, which was the English champion each year from 1924-26, was last in the top flight in 1972, so would be a debutant in the Premier League.