Leonard Fournette signs rookie contract with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Running back Leonard Fournette has signed his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The fourth overall pick in last month's NFL draft signed a four-year deal Wednesday that, according to the NFL's rookie salary system, is expected to be worth more than $27 million and include an $18 million signing bonus. The deal is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a fifth year.
Fournette ran for 3,830 yards in three years with the LSU Tigers, averaging 6.2 yards a carry and scoring 42 touchdowns. He set or tied 23 different school records during his college career.
Fournette says the contract won't change his mindset, adding "money is money, but at the end of the day, you come here to win. You come here to get better, to make the team better and make the whole foundation better. That is my main focus."
