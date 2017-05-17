Maund scores go-ahead goal in 51st, Real Salt Lake beats NYC

SANDY, Utah — Aaron Maund scored the go-ahead goal in the 51st minute and Real Salt Lake beat New York City FC 2-1 on a snowy Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake (3-7-2) snapped a four-game losing streak. NYC (5-4-2) had its three-game undefeated streak snapped.

Albert Rusnak tied it at 1 for RSL in the 38th minute on Jefferson Savarino's first MLS assist. Savarino cut back his defender, rolled it across the top of the 18-yard box and Rusnak settled it for a shot from distance. Rusnak's corner kick in the 51st was headed in by Maund.