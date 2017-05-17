Monaco wins 1st French league title in 17 years

PARIS — Monaco sealed its first French title since 2000 and eighth overall on Wednesday after goals from teenage striker Kylian Mbappe and Valere Germain secured a 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

With one match left to play this weekend, Monaco has an unassailable six-point lead over second-place Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions.

Despite losing to Juventus in the Champions League semifinals, Monaco has thrilled Europe with its attacking football, scoring 155 goals in all competitions and reaching 104 in the league, two more than PSG's league tally last year.

Only RC Paris (118) and Stade de Reims (109) have scored more, during the 1959-60 season.

Led by the strike duo of Radamel Falcao and rising star Mbappe, Monaco averaged nearly three goals per game this season to end PSG's four-year dominance.

Unbeaten in the league in 2017, Monaco has also scored in its last 31 league games, a new record during a single season.

Monaco lacked its usual flair and pace in the rearranged fixture against Saint-Etienne despite an early pressure on Stephane Ruffier's goal.

Hampered by the absence of many injured players including captain Loic Perrin, Saint-Etienne opted for caution but was caught on the break after 20 minutes.

Mbappe scored his 15th league goal this season with his first chance of the game after Saint-Etienne midfielder Jordan Veretout gave the ball away near the halfway line. The 18-year-old striker was set up by Falcao's through ball and rounded Ruffier with a feigned shot at full speed before finishing from a tight angle.

Falcao came close to doubling Monaco's lead 10 minutes later after Mbappe accelerated down the left and sent in a cross, but his shot was blocked by a last-ditch challenge from Florentin Pogba.

The second half lacked intensity as Saint-Etienne seemed resigned to its fate, despite a good effort from Veretout that was intercepted by Monaco defender Kamil Glik near the hour mark.

Substitute Germain then played a nice one-two with Mbappe at the end of a stylish team move but missed an easy chance from close range after connecting with a superb cross delivered by his teammate.

Germain made amends in added time, scoring from Thomas Lemar's assist.