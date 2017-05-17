Picault, Ilsinho score in streaking Union's win over Dynamo
CHESTER, Pa. — Fabrice-Jean Picault and Ilsinho scored, Chris Pontius had two assists and the Philadelphia Union beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.
Philadelphia (3-4-4) is unbeaten in five straight, with four straight shutouts by goalkeeper Andre Blake. Houston (6-4-1) dropped to 0-4 on the road with just two goals, both coming in its first match against Portland.
Picault jumped through the
The Dynamo had a good scoring chance in the 40th minute, but Blake dove to his right to deny Mauro Manotas' breakaway shot.