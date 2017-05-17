Piece of broken bat gets stuck in Wrigley Field netting

CHICAGO — The netting at Wrigley Field is clear again. So much for its prized souvenir.

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant broke his bat on a lineout to Cincinnati Reds pitcher Scott Feldman in the first inning Wednesday night. A piece of Bryant's bat got stuck high up in the netting near the home dugout.

The teams finished the inning before a worker for the Cubs came out and tried to shake the lumber loose to no avail. With Cubs manager Joe Maddon and several players checking out the situation, the worker also tried throwing a ball in the area, but the piece of the bat stayed put.