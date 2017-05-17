Predators sign defenceman Andrew O'Brien to two-way contract
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed
O'Brien's deal will be worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $62,500 at the American Hockey League level.
The Predators acquired the 6-foot-4 O'Brien from the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 19. O'Brien, 24, played 32 games for the Predators' AHL affiliate in Milwaukee this season and had two goals and 10 points. O'Brien also played 10 games for the AHL's San Diego Gulls and had two assists.
O'Brien has played 167 career AHL games and has 12 goals and 28 assists. Anaheim selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Newfoundland couple say they were stranded in Portugal after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
-
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services