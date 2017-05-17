Roghriders sign safety Mike Edem to extension through 2018

The Riders recently acquired the 27-year-old Edem and a conditional selection in the 2018 CFL draft from the B.C. Lions for a conditional 2018.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound Edem was originally taken in the first round, third overall, in the 2013 CFL draft by the Montreal Alouettes. He was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in October 2015 before signing as a free agent with B.C. before last season.