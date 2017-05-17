Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Nashville 2 Anaheim 1
(Nashville leads series 2-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Paris
Canada 5 Finland 2
Belarus 4 Norway 3
Switzerland 3 Czech Republic 1
At Cologne, Germany
Sweden 4 Slovakia 2
United States 5 Russia 3
Germany 4 Latvia 3 (SO)
---
AHL Playoffs
Providence 4 Hershey 2
(Series is tied 3-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Golden State 136 San Antonio 100
(Warriors lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 4
Baltimore 13 at Detroit 11 (13 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 7 Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 7 Chicago White Sox 6 (11 innings)
Oakland 9 at Seattle 6
National League
Washington 8 Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 9 Cincinnati 5
Arizona 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 6 at San Diego 2
San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
Atlanta 9 Toronto 5
Houston 12 Miami 2
Texas 5 Philadelphia 1
Colorado 7 Minnesota 3
Boston 6 at St. Louis 3
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 3-3)
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
(Hershey leads series 3-2)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
(Series is tied 0-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Cobb 3-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-2) at Kansas City (Vargas 5-1), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Hahn 1-2) at Seattle (Bergman 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
National League
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 2-3) at Arizona (Corbin 3-4), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-2), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Cole 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Feldman 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Garza 2-0) at San Diego (Chacin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Houston (McCullers 3-1) at Miami (Urena 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 1-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4), 7:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Minnesota (Santana 6-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 2-5) at St. Louis (Leake 4-2), 8:15 p.m.
---
MLS
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New York City at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Orlando at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---