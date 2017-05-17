Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Nashville 2 Anaheim 1

(Nashville leads series 2-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Paris

Canada 5 Finland 2

Belarus 4 Norway 3

Switzerland 3 Czech Republic 1

At Cologne, Germany

Sweden 4 Slovakia 2

United States 5 Russia 3

Germany 4 Latvia 3 (SO)

 ---

AHL Playoffs

Providence 4 Hershey 2

(Series is tied 3-3)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Golden State 136 San Antonio 100

(Warriors lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 4

Baltimore 13 at Detroit 11 (13 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 7 Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 7 Chicago White Sox 6 (11 innings)

Oakland 9 at Seattle 6

National League

Washington 8 Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 9 Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 6 at San Diego 2

San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Atlanta 9 Toronto 5

Houston 12 Miami 2

Texas 5 Philadelphia 1

Colorado 7 Minnesota 3

Boston 6 at St. Louis 3

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 3-3)

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

(Hershey leads series 3-2)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

(Series is tied 0-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Cobb 3-3) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-4), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-2) at Kansas City (Vargas 5-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 2-2), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Hahn 1-2) at Seattle (Bergman 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

National League

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 2-3) at Arizona (Corbin 3-4), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Cole 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Feldman 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Garza 2-0) at San Diego (Chacin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Houston (McCullers 3-1) at Miami (Urena 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 1-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4), 7:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Minnesota (Santana 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 2-5) at St. Louis (Leake 4-2), 8:15 p.m.

---

MLS

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New York City at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Orlando at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

