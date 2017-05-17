Tomas, Greinke help Diamondbacks top reeling Mets again, 5-4

PHOENIX — Yasmany Tomas homered against the reeling New York Mets again, and Zack Greinke pitched the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory Tuesday night.

Tomas has gone deep in five consecutive meetings with the Mets, who matched a season high with their sixth straight loss.

The Diamondbacks improved to 6-1 in their last seven games against New York. Of their 23 wins this season, 17 have come at home.

A four-run third inning gave the Diamondbacks a 4-1 lead before Tomas homered into the pool in right field in the sixth to make it 5-2. The solo shot loomed large when Rene Rivera hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Greinke to cut the margin to one.