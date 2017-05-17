Sports

Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Nashville 2 Anaheim 1

(Nashville leads series 2-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Paris

Canada 5 Finland 2

Belarus 4 Norway 3

Switzerland 3 Czech Republic 1

At Cologne, Germany

Sweden 4 Slovakia 2

United States 5 Russia 3

Germany 4 Latvia 3 (SO)

 ---

AHL Playoffs

Providence 4 Hershey 2

(Series is tied 3-3)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Golden State 136 San Antonio 100

(Warriors lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 4

Baltimore 13 at Detroit 11 (13 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 7 Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 7 Chicago White Sox 6 (11 innings)

Oakland 9 at Seattle 6

National League

Washington 8 Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 9 Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 6 at San Diego 2

San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Atlanta 9 Toronto 5

Houston 12 Miami 2

Texas 5 Philadelphia 1

Colorado 7 Minnesota 3

Boston 6 at St. Louis 3

---

