Tuesday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Nashville 2 Anaheim 1
(Nashville leads series 2-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Paris
Canada 5 Finland 2
Belarus 4 Norway 3
Switzerland 3 Czech Republic 1
At Cologne, Germany
Sweden 4 Slovakia 2
United States 5 Russia 3
Germany 4 Latvia 3 (SO)
---
AHL Playoffs
Providence 4 Hershey 2
(Series is tied 3-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Golden State 136 San Antonio 100
(Warriors lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 4
Baltimore 13 at Detroit 11 (13 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 7 Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 7 Chicago White Sox 6 (11 innings)
Oakland 9 at Seattle 6
National League
Washington 8 Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 9 Cincinnati 5
Arizona 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 6 at San Diego 2
San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
Atlanta 9 Toronto 5
Houston 12 Miami 2
Texas 5 Philadelphia 1
Colorado 7 Minnesota 3
Boston 6 at St. Louis 3
---