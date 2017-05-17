Vikings sign former Bears DT Will Sutton
A
A
Share via Email
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive tackle Will Sutton, who was cut last week after three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Sutton was a third-round pick in 2014 from Arizona State, drafted by the Bears for a 4-3 scheme. The new coaching staff installed a 3-4
With the health of Sharrif Floyd's knee a concern, the Vikings have been trying to bolster the defensive tackle position. They drafted Iowa's Jaleel Johnson in the fourth round. To make room for Sutton, they cut defensive tackle Toby Johnson.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Newfoundland couple say they were stranded in Portugal after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
-
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services