Warriors become just the 5th team to start NBA playoffs 10-0
The Golden State Warriors' rare unbeaten start this
Golden State is just the fifth NBA team to win its first 10 playoff games in a given
The Warriors aren't getting caught up in talk about where they might rank in history if they continue this run. They say they're focusing on continuing to get better and the next game against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.
"We feel like we like our chances against anybody, no matter (who) is on the court," Warriors forward Kevin Durant said Tuesday night after a 136-100 victory over the Spurs, who played without injured All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard. "That's the confidence we have. But we've got to be ready Game 3. We know they're probably going to be full strength in Game 3 and ready to play us.
Here's a look at the other four teams that had the best starts in playoff history.
1989 — LOS ANGELES LAKERS (11-0)
The Lakers followed up a 57-25 regular season by carrying an unbeaten
2001 — LOS ANGELES LAKERS (11-0)
The Lakers dropped only one game the entire
2012 — SAN ANTONIO SPURS (10-0)
After sweeping Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio took a 2-0 lead over Oklahoma City in the Western Conference finals. But the Spurs wouldn't win another game as the Thunder beat San Antonio four straight times to claim the Western Conference title. Oklahoma City went on to lose in five games to Miami in the NBA Finals.
2016 — CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (10-0)
The Cavaliers swept Detroit and Atlanta in the first two rounds of the
