Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson posts mocking tweet of Braves

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson added to the budding rivalry between Toronto and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night — but online.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman had his wrist broken by a pitch from Blue Jays reliever Aaron Loup in Atlanta's 8-4 win on Wednesday night, a game that also featured two benches-clearing incidents though no punches were thrown.

Donaldson retweeted a tweet from veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons on Thursday that said: "One Brave veteran told a friend 'we'll have a fight today' after Loup broke Freddie Freeman's hand."

Donaldson, who is on the disabled list with a strained left calf, then immediately added his own tweet: "Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha."

Julio Teheran hit Jose Bautista in the thigh during the first inning of Thursday night's game. Bautista had caused one of the benches-clearing incidents the night before after he hit a home run in the eighth inning and flipped his bat.