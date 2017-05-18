Sports

Braves awaits Freeman's test tests; pitch struck his wrist

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Atlanta. Freeman left the game. The Braves won 8-4. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are awaiting word on tests that will determine the severity of Freddie Freeman's injury after he was struck in the left wrist by a pitch.

The slugging first baseman was plunked by Toronto's Aaron Loup during the fifth inning of an 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

X-rays taken at SunTrust Park were inconclusive, so Freeman was to undergo an MRI and other tests on Thursday. A team spokesman said it could be late afternoon before the results are known.

The Braves were clearly concerned about Freeman's condition after the game. If the wrist is fractured, he could be out of the lineup for a couple months.

Freeman is hitting .341 and tied for the major league lead with 14 homers.

