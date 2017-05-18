Buffalo Bills sign 1st-round draft pick Tre'Davious White
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed first-round draft pick cornerback Tre'Davious White.
White signed the contract on Thursday, shortly after the Bills completed a three-day voluntary minicamp. He was selected with the 27th pick out of LSU, and after the Bills moved down 17 spots and acquired a 2018 first-round pick in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
White is competing for a starting job opposite Ronald Darby in Buffalo's revamped secondary. The Bills lost starter Stephon Gilmore and No. 3 cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in free agency.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, White was a three-plus-year starter who finished with six interceptions in 48 games.
White says one of the first purchases he will make is a home for his mother, LaShawnita Ruffins.
