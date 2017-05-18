Canadians Ashley Lawrence, Kadeisha Buchanan face off in French Cup final

VANNES, France — Canadian internationals Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan square off for the second time in six days Friday when Paris Saint-Germain plays league champion Lyon in the French Cup final.

An even bigger game looms June 1 when Lawrence's PSG and Buchanan's Lyon meet in Cardiff in the UEFA Women's Champions League final. Lyon is after its fourth European title, matching Frankfurt's record.

Lyon (20-1-0) defeated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in league play last Saturday on goals by Eugenie Le Sommer, Ada Hegerberg and Alex Morgan. Lawrence started at wingback for third-place PSG (16-4-1) with Buchanan coming on in the 57th minute to bolster the Lyon defence.

PSG handed visiting Lyon its only loss of the season, a 1-0 decision in December, before the two Canadians had signed.