Coyotes name Steve Sullivan assistant GM under Chayka

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have named former player Steve Sullivan as an assistant to general manager John Chayka.

Sullivan will serve as GM for the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL and oversee the Coyotes' amateur player development staff, according to news release Thursday.

Sullivan joined Arizona's hockey operations department in 2014 and was promoted to director of player development in 2016.

The 42-year old played 16 seasons in the NHL with New Jersey, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Arizona. He had 290 goals and 457 assists in 1,011 career games, with nine goals and 14 assists in 50 career playoff games.