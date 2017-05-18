Coyotes name Steve Sullivan assistant GM under Chayka
A
A
Share via Email
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have named former player Steve Sullivan as an assistant to general manager John Chayka.
Sullivan will serve as GM for the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL and oversee the Coyotes' amateur player development staff, according to news release Thursday.
Sullivan joined Arizona's hockey operations department in 2014 and was promoted to director of player development in 2016.
The 42-year old played 16 seasons in the NHL with New Jersey, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Arizona. He had 290 goals and 457 assists in 1,011 career games, with nine goals and 14 assists in 50 career playoff games.
Arizona also announced Jake Goldberg was hired as director of hockey operations and Dave Griffiths will serve as the club's director of team services.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Chris Cornell's death investigated as possible suicide: Detroit police
-
Review calls for Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools to become one campus
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
-
Hammonds Plains man dead after crash between motorcycle, pick-up truck in Bedford