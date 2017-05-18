Cubs raise new flag to honour Jackie Robinson
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have raised a new flag in
His granddaughter Meta Robinson helped raise a white flag with "Robinson 42" in blue letters on the right-field foul pole hours before Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Robinson's first appearance at Wrigley Field came on May 18, 1947, about a month after he broke the majors'
Wrigley is the only remaining major league stadium where Robinson played. A "JR 42" flag had flown on the roof after Major League Baseball retired his number 42 in 1997.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Much like her father, Ivanka Trump's legacy is on the line: Westwood
-
Review calls for Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools to become one campus
-
Police sifted through manure, drained pond looking for Taylor Samson's body on Sandeson farm
-
Teen gunman in La Loche school shooting told police he wasn't bullied