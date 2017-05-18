Dutch top-tier captains want no more artificial turf games

AMSTERDAM — Captains of 12 Netherlands top-tier teams have asked the national soccer federation and league organizers to ban matches on artificial turf.

Dirk Kuyt of title-winning Feyenoord and Davy Klaassen of Ajax joined a protest by their national union known as the VVCS.

Kuyt, who announced his retirement this week, says: "I know for sure that due to artificial pitches Dutch football will fall further behind."

The captains point to "technical and tactical consequences" of authorities letting six of the 18-team Eredivisie play on artificial surfaces this season.

Players believe they sustain more joint injuries and need more recovery time in switching from games on grass.