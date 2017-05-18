English club Nottingham Forest bought by Olympiakos owner

LONDON — Vangelis Marinakis, the owner of Greek champion Olympiakos who has been investigated for match-fixing, bought English club Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Marinakis completed his purchase of the second-tier League Championship side in a consortium with fellow Greek businessman Sokratis Kominakis from Kuwaiti investors.

Marinakis is trying to revive a Forest side that won the English top flight in 1978 and the European Cup twice in the following seasons, but hasn't played in the Premier League since 1999.

Forest said its new owners were not "liable to be disqualified under the test" by the English Football League after the suitability of directors was assessed. There from no immediate comment from the EFL.

Marinakis has denied any wrongdoing in the Greek match-fixing investigation linked to his ownership of Olympiakos that has won seven successive Greek titles.