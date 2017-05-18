Islanders hire AHL's Luke Richardson as assistant coach
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The New York Islanders have hired Luke Richardson as an assistant coach on Doug Weight's staff.
The team announced the hire on Thursday and confirmed that assistant Bob Corkum won't be back.
The 48-year-old Richardson returns to the NHL after being head coach of the AHL's Binghamton Senators for four seasons and leading Canada to a Spengler Cup championship last year. The former
Weight and Richardson played together for parts of five seasons in Edmonton in the 1990s. Weight says Richardson brings a tireless work ethic and will have his hands on every aspect of the team, including systems, skill development and team culture.
___
More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
-
Hammonds Plains man dead after crash between motorcycle, pick-up truck in Bedford
-
Teen gunman in La Loche school shooting told police he wasn't bullied
-
Chris Cornell's death investigated as possible suicide: Detroit police