Karthik replaces injured Pandey in Champions Trophy squad

NEW DELHI — Defending champion India has replaced injured Manish Pandey with Dinesh Karthik in its Champions Trophy squad.

Pandey was ruled out due to a left side strain during Kolkata Knight Riders' practice session before its Indian Premier League eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik played the last of his 71 ODIs in 2014 against Afghanistan and was part of the Indian team which won the last Champions Trophy in 2013.

Karthik has scored prolifically in the domestic season, including 704 runs in the Ranji Trophy and 361 runs for Gujarat Lions in the IPL.