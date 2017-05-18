Sports

Koehler's demotion voided by Marlins; he goes on DL instead

Miami Marlins' Tom Koehler winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins' Tom Koehler winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LOS ANGELES — Miami Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler's demotion to the minors has been voided, and he has instead been placed on the 10-day disabled list with bursitis in his right shoulder.

The move was made Thursday before the Marlins began a four-game series against the Dodgers, and was retroactive to Wednesday.

Koehler was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A New Orleans after he gave up eight runs in three innings in a loss to Houston. He won 30 games for Miami in 2014-16 but is 1-2 this year with an ERA of 7.04, highest among all NL starters.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular