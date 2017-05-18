Lions hooker Ken Owens hurts ankle and a doubt for NZ tour

CARDIFF, Wales — Hooker Ken Owens is a doubt for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand after hurting his ankle.

Owens was injured in training with his Scarlets side this week, and ruled out of their Pro12 semifinal against Leinster on Friday.

The nature of the injury wasn't elaborated on. Owens is expected to be assessed by the Lions, who are in camp in Wales.

"Hopefully, Ken is going to be fine, although he is missing a big game for the Scarlets this weekend," Lions assistant coach Neil Jenkins said on Thursday.

"With a bit of luck, everything is going to be OK for the Lions."

Owens was one of three hookers in the 41-man Lions squad, beside Ireland captain Rory Best and England's Jamie George.

If Owens is ruled out, it could open the door for England captain Dylan Hartley.