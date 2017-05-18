Man dies after falling at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — A man who struck his head after tumbling over a railing at Chicago baseball stadium Wrigley Field has died.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says 42-year-old Richard E. Garrity of Wheaton was pronounced dead Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Authorities say Garrity fell over a railing after Tuesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Police say he suffered head trauma from the fall.