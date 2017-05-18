Olympic ski cross medallist out of coma 5 months after crash
STOCKHOLM — Olympic bronze
The Swedish ski federation says Holmlund now recognizes family and friends and is able to communicate.
The three-time ski cross World Cup champion underwent brain surgery and was in an induced coma after the crash in Italy on Dec. 19.
The 29-year-old Holmlund was transferred 10 days later to a hospital in Stockholm.
The ski federation says she could be ready to leave the hospital in July, and continue rehabilitation in her home town of Sundsvall.
Holmlund placed third at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and sixth at the 2010 Vancouver Games. She has 19 World Cup race wins.
