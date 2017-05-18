Olympic ski cross medallist out of coma 5 months after crash

STOCKHOLM — Olympic bronze medallist Anna Holmlund is out of a coma five months after suffering brain injuries in a ski cross training crash.

The Swedish ski federation says Holmlund now recognizes family and friends and is able to communicate.

The three-time ski cross World Cup champion underwent brain surgery and was in an induced coma after the crash in Italy on Dec. 19.

The 29-year-old Holmlund was transferred 10 days later to a hospital in Stockholm.

The ski federation says she could be ready to leave the hospital in July, and continue rehabilitation in her home town of Sundsvall.