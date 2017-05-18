Sports

Orioles' Machado out of starting lineup vs. Tigers

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado argues a strike call with home plate umpire Mark Carlson that ended the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Detroit. Detroit won 5-4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado argues a strike call with home plate umpire Mark Carlson that ended the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Detroit. Detroit won 5-4. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game at Detroit.

The Orioles say Machado has a sore finger. He'd played in all 38 games for Baltimore this season, hitting .224 with nine home runs.

Machado made the final out of Wednesday night's loss to the Tigers when C.B. Bucknor, who was umpiring first base, ruled he went around when he tried to check his swing. Machado slammed his helmet down in disbelief.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera also is out of the lineup Thursday for a second straight day. He's recovering from a strained oblique.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular