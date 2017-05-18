Orioles' Machado out of starting lineup vs. Tigers

DETROIT — Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game at Detroit.

The Orioles say Machado has a sore finger. He'd played in all 38 games for Baltimore this season, hitting .224 with nine home runs.

Machado made the final out of Wednesday night's loss to the Tigers when C.B. Bucknor, who was umpiring first base, ruled he went around when he tried to check his swing. Machado slammed his helmet down in disbelief.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera also is out of the lineup Thursday for a second straight day. He's recovering from a strained oblique.

