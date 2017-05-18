Orioles' Machado out of starting lineup vs. Tigers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DETROIT — Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado is out of the starting lineup for Thursday's game at Detroit.
The Orioles say Machado has a sore finger. He'd played in all 38 games for Baltimore this season, hitting .224 with nine home runs.
Machado made the final out of Wednesday night's loss to the Tigers when C.B. Bucknor, who was umpiring first base, ruled he went around when he tried to check his swing. Machado slammed his helmet down in disbelief.
Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera also is out of the lineup Thursday for a second straight day. He's recovering from a strained oblique.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Much like her father, Ivanka Trump's legacy is on the line: Westwood
-
Review calls for Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools to become one campus
-
Police sifted through manure, drained pond looking for Taylor Samson's body on Sandeson farm
-
Teen gunman in La Loche school shooting told police he wasn't bullied