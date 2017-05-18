Sports

Pens won't say who starts Game 4; Fleury pulled in Game 3 loss

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks down after being scored on by the Ottawa Senators during the first period of game three of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't saying which of their two goaltenders will start Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray?

The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't saying which of their two goaltenders will start Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final. Head coach Mike Sullivan said a decision would be announced ahead of game-time on Friday morning.

Fleury was replaced by Murray in the first period of a Game 3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night after Fleury yielded four goals on just nine shots.

Murray made 19 saves on 20 shots in relief.

Down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Pittsburgh is at least leaving open the question of whether they'll turn back to the 22-year-old, who served as the club's No. 1 goaltender for the bulk of the regular season as well as last year's run to the Stanley Cup. 

Murray suffered a lower body injury prior to the post-season, only recently returning to back up Fleury.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native hasn't started since Apr. 6 — a stretch of six weeks — when he surrendered four goals in a win over New Jersey. He had a .923 save percentage in the regular season and a .923 mark en route to the Cup last spring.

Though Fleury struggled in Wednesday's 5-1 loss, he did pitch a 23-save shutout in a 1-0 Game 2 win along with 29-save shutout in Game 7 of a second round series against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.

The 32-year-old has mostly shined for the Penguins during the playoffs, boasting a .924 save percentage in 15 starts.

