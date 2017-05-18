Pens won't say who starts Game 4; Fleury pulled in Game 3 loss
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Marc-Andre Fleury or Matt Murray?
The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't saying which of their two goaltenders will start Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final. Head coach Mike Sullivan said a decision would be announced ahead of game-time on Friday morning.
Fleury was replaced by Murray in the first period of a Game 3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night after Fleury yielded four goals on just nine shots.
Murray made 19 saves on 20 shots in relief.
Down 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, Pittsburgh is at least leaving open the question of whether they'll turn back to the 22-year-old, who served as the club's No. 1 goaltender for the bulk of the regular season as well as last year's run to the Stanley Cup.
Murray suffered a lower body injury prior to the post-season, only recently returning to back up Fleury.
The Thunder Bay, Ont., native hasn't started since Apr. 6 — a stretch of six weeks — when he surrendered four goals in a win over New Jersey. He had a .923 save percentage in the regular season and a .923 mark en route to the Cup last spring.
Though Fleury struggled in Wednesday's 5-1 loss, he did pitch a 23-save shutout in a 1-0 Game 2 win along with 29-save shutout in Game 7 of a second round series against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.
The 32-year-old has mostly shined for the Penguins during the playoffs, boasting a .924 save percentage in 15 starts.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
-
Hammonds Plains man dead after crash between motorcycle, pick-up truck in Bedford
-
Much like her father, Ivanka Trump's legacy is on the line: Westwood
-
Review calls for Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools to become one campus