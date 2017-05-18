Raonic advances to Italian Open quarter-finals with convincing win over Berdych
ROME — Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Czech veteran Tomas Berdych.
The fifth seed from Thornhill, Ont., used his dominant serve to his advantage, firing six aces and winning 96 per cent of his first serve points.
Raonic didn't face break point while converting all three of his break-point attempts
Raonic will next face Alexander Zverev on Friday. The German ousted home
