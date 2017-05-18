Salford releases Australian winger who racially abused Toronto Wolfpack prop

SALFORD, England — Winger Justin Carney, suspended eight games for racially abusing a Toronto Wolfpack player, is leaving the Salford Red Devils.

Carner landed on his feet, joining Hull Kingston Rovers on a contract that runs through the 2018 season.

Salford said the Australian was leaving the rugby league club "with immediate effect" and would be joining Hull KR "by mutual consent following the conclusion of an internal investigation."

The Salford probe followed the Rugby Football League's suspension in the wake of Carney's ejection during Salford's 29-22 win over the Wolfpack on April 23 in the fifth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Carney, who was also fined 300 pounds (C$530), subsequently pleaded guilty to a charge of racial abuse against Toronto prop Ryan Bailey.

"Whilst Justin has admitted using the offending words in an abusive manner, he did not intend his words to be taken in a 'racial' context," a Salford club spokesman said at the time. "Justin is an indigenous Australian and is proud of his Aboriginal heritage. He stands firm on the position that he is not nor has he ever been a racist."

The 28-year-old Carney played for the Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters in Australia's NRL before coming to England to join the Super League's Castleford Tigers.

Carney scored 63 tries in 62 appearances for the Tigers but apparently wore out his welcome and joined Salford on loan in November 2015, a move that was made permanent in April 2016.

Salford currently stands third in the Super League. Hull Kingston Rovers are first in the second-tier Championship.