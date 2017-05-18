Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Ottawa 5 Pittsburgh 1
(Senators lead series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Syracuse 6 Toronto 3
(Crunch wins series 4-3)
Providence 4 Hershey 2
(Bruins win series 4-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Cleveland 117 Boston 104
(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 7 Cleveland 4
Detroit 5 Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 11 Kansas City 7
Seattle 4 Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 12 Chicago White Sox 8
National League
Arizona 5 N.Y. Mets 4 (11 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 6 Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1
Interleague
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston 3 Miami 0
Atlanta 8 Toronto 4
Texas 9 Philadelphia 3
Boston 5 St. Louis 4 (13 innings)
---
MLS
Philadelphia 2 Houston 0
Chicago 3 Colorado 0
Sporting Kansas City 3 Seattle 0
Real Salt Lake 2 New York City FC 1
Orlando City 1 San Jose 1
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
(Predators lead series 2-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
Quarter-finals
At Cologne, Germany
Finland vs. U.S., 10:15 a.m.
Germnay vs. Canada, 2:15 p.m.
At Paris
Czech Republic vs. Russia, 10:15 a.m.
Sweden vs. Switzerland, 2:15 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Oakland (Gray 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.
---
