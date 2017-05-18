Scores and Schedule

Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Ottawa 5 Pittsburgh 1

(Senators lead series 2-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Syracuse 6 Toronto 3

(Crunch wins series 4-3)

Providence 4 Hershey 2

(Bruins win series 4-3)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Cleveland 117 Boston 104

(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Cleveland 4

Detroit 5 Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 11 Kansas City 7

Seattle 4 Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 12 Chicago White Sox 8

National League

Arizona 5 N.Y. Mets 4 (11 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 6 Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1

Interleague

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3 Miami 0

Atlanta 8 Toronto 4

Texas 9 Philadelphia 3

Boston 5 St. Louis 4 (13 innings)

---

MLS

Philadelphia 2 Houston 0

Chicago 3 Colorado 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2 New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1 San Jose 1

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

(Predators lead series 2-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

Quarter-finals

At Cologne, Germany

Finland vs. U.S., 10:15 a.m.

Germnay vs. Canada, 2:15 p.m.

At Paris

Czech Republic vs. Russia, 10:15 a.m.

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 2:15 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Oakland (Gray 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

---

