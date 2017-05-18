Son becomes top-scoring South Korean in European season
LEICESTER, England — Son Heung-min has become the highest-scoring South Korean player in a European season.
The Tottenham player netted his 20th goal of the season in Thursday's Premier League game against Leicester.
The strike allowed Son to surpass Cha Bum-kun's 19-goal haul at German club Bayer Leverkusen in the 1985-86 season.
