Son becomes top-scoring South Korean in European season

LEICESTER, England — Son Heung-min has become the highest-scoring South Korean player in a European season.

The Tottenham player netted his 20th goal of the season in Thursday's Premier League game against Leicester.

The strike allowed Son to surpass Cha Bum-kun's 19-goal haul at German club Bayer Leverkusen in the 1985-86 season.

