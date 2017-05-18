Steelers release long snapper Warren after failed physical

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released longtime long snapper Greg Warren.

The Steelers announced the move Thursday, saying Warren failed a physical ahead of the start of organized team activities next week. The decision comes three weeks after Pittsburgh selected long snapper Colin Holba from Louisville in the sixth round of the draft.

The 35-year-old Warren signed with the Steelers in 2005 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 181 regular-season and 15 post-season games with the team while helping the Steelers win two Super Bowls and appear in another.

