Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
(Predators lead series 2-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
Quarter-finals
At Cologne, Germany
Finland 2 U.S. 0
Germnay vs. Canada, 2:15 p.m.
At Paris
Russia 3 Czech Republic 0
Sweden vs. Switzerland, 2:15 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-2)
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Oakland (Gray 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3)
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0)
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.
---
