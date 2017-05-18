Sports

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

(Predators lead series 2-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

Quarter-finals

At Cologne, Germany

Finland 2  U.S. 0

Germnay vs. Canada, 2:15 p.m.

At Paris

Russia 3  Czech Republic 0 

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 2:15 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 3-2)

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 0-0) at Oakland (Gray 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

National League

Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3)

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0)

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

---

 

 

