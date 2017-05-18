Toronto CF Kevin Pillar apologizes for using anti-gay slur
ATLANTA — Toronto Blue Jays
Pillar was angry at Braves pitcher Jason Motte for allegedly quick-pitching him to get a strikeout that ended the seventh inning in Wednesday night's 8-4 loss to Atlanta. Replays appeared to show Pillar using the slur as he yelled toward the mound.
The Blue Jays issued a statement Thursday from Pillar acknowledging the use of a word "that has no place in baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today." Pillar went on to say that he has personally apologized to Motte, and that he plans to apologize to the Braves, their fans and, "most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed."
Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB is investigating the incident to determine if Pillar should be disciplined.
