Trout homers again as Angels beat White Sox, sweep series

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in six games, Cameron Maybin had three more hits and the Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 12-8 victory Wednesday night.

Trout's 13th homer of the season, a three-run shot, keyed a four-run sixth inning for the Angels.

Maybin, batting leadoff for the second time in an Angels uniform, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and drew a walk a day after a career-best five hits on Tuesday.

Matt Shoemaker (3-2) gave up two runs in each of the first two innings, but settled down to earn the win. He finished with four runs allowed — three earned — and nine hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.