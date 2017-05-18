Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Third Round

Ottawa 5 Pittsburgh 1

(Senators lead series 2-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

Syracuse 6 Toronto 3

(Crunch wins series 4-3)

Providence 4 Hershey 2

(Bruins win series 4-3)

---

NBA Playoffs

Third Round

Cleveland 117 Boston 104

(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 7 Cleveland 4

Detroit 5 Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 11 Kansas City 7

Seattle 4 Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 12 Chicago White Sox 8

National League

Arizona 5 N.Y. Mets 4 (11 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 6 Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1

Interleague

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3 Miami 0

Atlanta 8 Toronto 4

Texas 9 Philadelphia 3

Boston 5 St. Louis 4 (13 innings)

---

MLS

Philadelphia 2 Houston 0

Chicago 3 Colorado 0

Sporting Kansas City 3 Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2 New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1 San Jose 1

---

 

