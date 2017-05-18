Wednesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Third Round
Ottawa 5 Pittsburgh 1
(Senators lead series 2-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
Syracuse 6 Toronto 3
(Crunch wins series 4-3)
Providence 4 Hershey 2
(Bruins win series 4-3)
---
NBA Playoffs
Third Round
Cleveland 117 Boston 104
(Cavaliers lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 7 Cleveland 4
Detroit 5 Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 11 Kansas City 7
Seattle 4 Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 12 Chicago White Sox 8
National League
Arizona 5 N.Y. Mets 4 (11 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 6 Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1
Interleague
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston 3 Miami 0
Atlanta 8 Toronto 4
Texas 9 Philadelphia 3
Boston 5 St. Louis 4 (13 innings)
---
MLS
Philadelphia 2 Houston 0
Chicago 3 Colorado 0
Sporting Kansas City 3 Seattle 0
Real Salt Lake 2 New York City FC 1
Orlando City 1 San Jose 1
---
