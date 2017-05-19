49ers hire Ron Carthon as director of pro personnel
A
A
Share via Email
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have hired former Rams executive Ran Carthon as the team's new director of pro personnel.
General manager John Lynch announced the addition of Carthon on Friday. He joins
Carthon will manage the
Carthon spent the past five seasons as director of pro personnel with the Rams. The son of former NFL running back Maurice Carthon previously had spent four seasons as a pro scout for Atlanta.
___
More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL