After rain delay, Pigot hits wall in Indy 500 practice
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar driver Spencer Pigot crashed in Indianapolis 500 practice Friday.
Less than 30 minutes after practice resumed following a rain delay, the 23-year-old American hit the outside wall coming out of the second turn. The car rolled to a stop on the back straightaway. Pigot quickly climbed out of the cockpit and was taken to the infield medical
He is driving for Juncos Racing after finishing 25th as a rookie last year.
Rookie Jack Harvey's smoking engine also brought out a caution flag before rain doused the 2.5-mile oval. Harvey, a Brit, drives for Andretti Autosport.
Qualifying begins Saturday. Sunday features the nine-car pole shootout, and the race is scheduled for May 28.
