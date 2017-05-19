Sports

Blue Jays recall outfielder Alford and place Ceciliani on 10-day disabled list

BALTIMORE — The Toronto Blue Jays placed outfielder Darrell Ceciliani on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder injury and recalled outfielder Anthony Alford from double-A New Hampshire.

The moves were announced Friday afternoon, a few hours before the opener of a weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Ceciliani, who had been recalled from triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, suffered the injury in the Blue Jays' 9-0 victory in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Alford, one of Toronto's top prospects, was hitting .325 with three homers and 11 RBIs this season for the Fisher Cats.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Toronto Blue Jays, sports, MLB

Most Popular