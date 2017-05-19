Canada's Rory MacDonald wins Bellator debut with submission of Paul Daley

LONDON — Canada's Rory MacDonald submitted Britain's Paul Daley in the second round of their fight on Friday at Bellator 179.

MacDonald, a native of Kelowna, B.C., who fights out of Montreal, improved his professional MMA record to 19-40 in his Bellator debut.

The 27-year-old MacDonald signed with Bellator last August after his UFC contract expired. His last fight in the UFC was a June 2016 loss to current No. 2 contender Stephen (Wonderboy) Thompson.