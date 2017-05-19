Cavs send Celtics to record loss, 130-86, lead series 2-0
BOSTON — LeBron James scored 30 points, Kevin Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers steamrolled the Boston Celtics 130-86 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals and tie an NBA record with their 13th straight playoff victory.
Cleveland led by 14 points after one quarter, by a record 41 at the half and by 46 after three.
Kyrie Irving scored 23 points for the Cavaliers, who return home with a chance to finish off the Celtics in Cleveland. It would be the third straight sweep this
Game 3 is Sunday night.
The Celtics played the second half without Isaiah Thomas due to a strained right hip.