Colts sign 3rd-round pick Basham to complete rookie class
A
A
Share via Email
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have signed third-round draft pick Tarell Basham, an outside linebacker from Ohio University.
Terms of the deal were not released Friday, though draft picks normally sign three-year deals.
The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Basham is the last of Indy's eight draft picks to sign. He was selected with the 80th overall pick.
Basham finished his college career with 158 tackles and a school record 29
Indy will continue its
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL