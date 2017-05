Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward ready to return to lineup

CHICAGO — Outfielder Jason Heyward is ready to return the Chicago Cubs' lineup.

Heyward expects to play Saturday against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers after being sidelined for two weeks because of a sore knuckle on his right hand.

He was hurt May 5 against the New York Yankees and placed on the 10-day disabled list three days later. Heyward is hitting .253 with three homers and 17 RBIs.

With Heyward coming back, manager Joe Maddon acknowledged the Cubs have a "very tough" decision to make. Do they send surging rookie Ian Happ back to the minors or someone else?